Need help getting a job or making rent?

You need to know the resources out there to help you bounce back. This free virtual event can help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Need a little help bouncing back after all of the COVID-19 fallout? Thursday, August 27 from 10 AM to 2 PM, you can learn about the resources being offered for food, housing, employment, child care, legal aid, tutoring, utilities, and more.

Chris Rivera, Director of GuilfordWorks, joined 2WTK to talk about the various resources and how you can be helped. One of the best ways to get connected and know what is available is to visit GuilfordWorks.

JOBS

The Mobile Career Center will be at The Renaissance Shops 2521 Phillips Avenue. From 11 AM- 2 PM, the mobile center will allow you to use devices and also connect to WiFi to search and apply for jobs. All safety protocols apply, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

GuilfordWorks is connected to NCWorks, which has job listings and helps all over the state. Right now, there are thousands of jobs, some permanent and others temporary.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

“Bounce-Back: Connecting Resources to our Community,” will feature booths and displays representing various community resources, including:

Health & Wellness

Housing

Food/Pantry

Transportation

Employment

Utilities

Clothing

Tutoring

Child Care

Legal Aid