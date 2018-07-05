Buying a home can be expensive. And if you don't have a lot of cash on hand it can be almost impossible.

But a new company is offering extra money for potential home-buyers in exchange for a portion of its future sale.

Here's how it works: A potential buyer will put a 10% down payment on the home and the company, Unison, will usually match that payment. That extra money brings down the mortgage and allows the buyer to avoid extra insurance costs known as "PMI"

The buyer has up to 30 years to sell the property. If the property has increased in value, Unison says it will usually take 35% of that increase. If the company decreases in value, they say they'll usually pay 35% of that loss.

It's important to note that Unison says that number doesn't always stay at 35%. It can go as high as 70% or as low as 17.5%. It depends on the initial investment. The most common number is 35%.

The service is also only available to people looking to live in the home they're buying. So home-flippers will not be accepted.

Unison operates in 22 states, and Washington D.C. That includes North Carolina.

© 2018 WFMY