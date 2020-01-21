The Better Business Bureau scam tracker shows more than 4,000 scam reports when it comes to the word, Microsoft. They're about to add countless more reports, why?



Because just recently, Microsoft announced Windows 7 was on the outs and Windows 10 was not working correctly and needed a fix….a big one!



"There is a critical vulnerability inside the operating system that would allow hackers or governments all over the world to potentially spy on what happens inside the operating system, not just inside your PC, but for computers who run systems at banks, power plants, and systems all over the world,” explains Dan Patterson from CNET/CBS Interactive.



Computers with automatic updates enabled will get the fix automatically,

but if you don't have that turned on, you'll need to go into your computer setting and select "windows update."

As for Windows 7, the fact is, Microsoft will no longer be giving any tech support, no software updates, and no bug fixes. You might think, so what? Here's the danger. "If you don't upgrade Windows 7, you are putting yourself and your company at pretty high risk of not just being hacked by a government or some big state sponsor actor, but really any hacker who can take advantage of this loophole.”

Windows 7 users can download the latest Windows 10 for free, don't forget the fix!



And because Microsoft is in the news, scammers will take this opportunity to try and take your money. The latest scam involves a call telling you your Windows license is expired. They either want remote access to your computer to fix it for free or they want payment and they do it by a gift card. Don’t fall for it!