An allergist in Boston, Massachusetts thinks he may have found a solution for some people who are allergic to dogs.

He says one in three people with dog allergies are only sensitive to a specific protein that's found in the prostate of male dogs. The good news, scientists have created a test to determine if you're sensitive to the protein. If you are, it means you're probably not allergic to female dogs.

Researchers also say that when male dogs get neutered at a young age, their prostate gland doesn't fully develop, so they don't produce that protein.

A new leash on life for dog-loving, allergy sufferer.