You could say the tradition is as old as the U-S itself.

The constitution requires the President to address congress on the State of the Union from “time to time”.

When it first started, it only used to be a written address, but now the address is a national event.

The yearly speech was first known as the “annual message” and wasn’t officially called the “State of the Union” address until 1947.

Originally it was a lengthy report on the executive branch – and also focused on the budget and economy.

It was in 1913 when President Woodrow Wilson turned the State of the Union into a platform to rally support for his agenda.

So how much time should you set aside if you plan to watch the whole thing?

President Trump’s 2019 speech lasted 1 hour and 22 minutes and isn’t even the longest one in history.

Former President Bill Clinton hold the record at just shy of 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Technology has changed and expanded the State of the Union as it used to be only a written address.

Franklin D. Roosevelt was the first to have his State of the Union address on television.

And Bill Clinton was the first President to have his message to broadcast over the internet.

OTHER STORIES

New and creative ways to use your waffle maker

'What are those?' | Cape Lookout National Seashore needs help identifying mystery eggs

Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition

Why cyberbullying is so hard to fight in North Carolina courts

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE