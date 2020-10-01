There have been a lot of questions about what power the president has to order military strikes that could lead to war. So who has that power? Is it the president, is it congress?

The confusion comes from the constitution. It grants Congress the power to declare war, but the President is allowed to take military action without them if the country is under immediate threat.

And that phrase "immediate threat" is what is causing a lot of back and forth on capitol hill. President Trump says the Iranian general killed was planning to attack Americans. Not everyone in Congress has been convinced.

According to legal experts, previous presidents have been wary of doing the same thing because Congress has made it clear it does not want to go to war with Iran, and a strike like this could be taken as an act of war. That could be seen as unconstitutional.

One thing we can say for sure, in this divided time, don't expect a lot of agreement on this in the halls of congress.