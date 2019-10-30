Nothing can make travelers angrier than missing a connecting flight.

But United as unveiled a new tool that could make those missed connections fewer and far between. So how does it work? Let's connect the dots:

A lot of us are guilty of this, booking flights with a tight connection. Which leaves you running through the airport trying to make your flight on time. Airlines know if you're going to miss that flight and can hold it. But right now, that decision is made by a human working at an airline operating center, and the decision can feel pretty arbitrary.

Now United is rolling out Connection Saver which automates the process. Using algorithms to figure out which flights to hold, ensuring more people make their connections. It looks at a lot of factors, including if the delay would push pilots pass their legally allowed flying time, if another plane needs that gate, and if delaying that flight would jeopardize even more connections down the line.

United has already tested it out at a few airports, and more are planned