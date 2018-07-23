GREENSBORO, NC -- The rain this week could mean you have the bucket or pots catching what the roof isn't. You're going to have to hire someone and there's a few things you should know.
Beth Benton, City of Greensboro Code Enforcement, joins 2WTK after the
city put out a warning about contractor scams with tornado victims in mind. But these recommendations are really for anyone. Let's give you a look at the warning flyer the city just put out:
Beware of possible scam artists. Make sure you do these things:
• Work with only licensed and insured contractors.
• Get more than one estimate. Don’t be forced into signing a contract right away.
• Get everything in writing. Cost, work to be done, time schedule, guarantees, payment schedule and other expectations should be detailed.
• Require references, and check them out.
• Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license; write down the license number. Also, take down his or her license plate number.
• Never sign a contract with blanks. Crooked contractors may enter unacceptable terms later.
• Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is completed.
• A disaster greatly magnifies the opportunity for fraud and abuse. Don’t file a false insurance claim. Insurance fraud is a felony.
• Insurance coverage may be rendered void if there is misrepresentation by an insured.
Recovery Resources: 211
Legal Aid Hotline: 1-833-242-3549
NICB: 1-800-835-6422
City of Greensboro Neighborhood Development: 336-373-2349