GREENSBORO, NC -- The rain this week could mean you have the bucket or pots catching what the roof isn't. You're going to have to hire someone and there's a few things you should know.

Beth Benton, City of Greensboro Code Enforcement, joins 2WTK after the

city put out a warning about contractor scams with tornado victims in mind. But these recommendations are really for anyone. Let's give you a look at the warning flyer the city just put out:

Beware of possible scam artists. Make sure you do these things:

• Work with only licensed and insured contractors.

• Get more than one estimate. Don’t be forced into signing a contract right away.

• Get everything in writing. Cost, work to be done, time schedule, guarantees, payment schedule and other expectations should be detailed.

• Require references, and check them out.

• Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license; write down the license number. Also, take down his or her license plate number.

• Never sign a contract with blanks. Crooked contractors may enter unacceptable terms later.

• Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is completed.

• A disaster greatly magnifies the opportunity for fraud and abuse. Don’t file a false insurance claim. Insurance fraud is a felony.

• Insurance coverage may be rendered void if there is misrepresentation by an insured.

Recovery Resources: 211

Legal Aid Hotline: 1-833-242-3549

NICB: 1-800-835-6422

City of Greensboro Neighborhood Development: 336-373-2349

