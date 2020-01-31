GREENSBORO, N.C. — My cellphone bill is $98. I think that's pretty much average. But what if you could pay $15 bucks a month? That would save you some bucks.

It gets better because a company is offering this plan, for free, for three months.



The catch? You have about a three-hour window to sign up on Sunday. Mint Mobile, and CEO Ryan Reynolds, is offering three months of wireless coverage--- for FREE.



He took out a full-page ad in the New York Times saying instead of paying for an ad during the Super Bowl, he would use that $5 million to give 100,000 people free service.

Here's the deal:

This is for new customers only. It is first come first serve.

The deal starts at 6:15 pm EST Sunday, February 2nd and ends when the big game does.

AndroidCentral.com looked at the stats on the plan:

3GB of data per month

Unlimited talk and text

Free mobile hot spot

WiFi calling and text

Sim card kit

So you know, 3GB allows you to receive about 3,000 emails and browse the internet for about 60 hours in a month's time. But you'd need more data to stream t-v, Youtube or play video games without using WiFi.

Don’t be surprised when they ask for a credit card! While the service is free, there is a 1-cent temporary payment verification to make sure your credit card is valid.

Mint Mobile





2WTK checked the coverage area here in our state. It's pretty good-- except for the Asheville area and around the mountains.