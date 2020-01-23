GREENSBORO, N.C. — You spend on things you have to: rent, groceries, car payment. But then there's the want to's: like eating out and vacations.



What should the balance be with your spending? Jeff Jackman with Northwestern Mutual says there is an ideal.

“Ideally, 80% of your budget should be dedicated to committed expenses, like rent and groceries, and 20% for discretionary expenses, like eating out or taking a vacation.” When that is out of whack, you’re probably going into debt or having a hard time paying your bills.



The next thing you think folks should do is figure out the debt to income ratio. If your debt-to-income ratio is over 50% you might want to consider taking on a side gig to earn some extra money.



Assess your assets. Make sure you have at least six months’ worth of living expenses set aside in case of an emergency.

To round out your financial check-up:

Be sure you're maximizing your retirement savings.

Check your credit score and report.