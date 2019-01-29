GREENSBORO, N.C. — We tell you about a lot of people that could take your money. People like hackers, scammers, and outright thieves. But one consumer group says Facebook used kids to rack up huge bills online.



Glynnis Bohannon says she let her 12-year-old son use her credit card to play a game on Facebook. But the initial charge of about $20 ballooned into almost $1,000.

She watched her son play the game 'Friendly Fire' to figure out what was happening. There was a little stack of coins at the bottom of the screen that would get low and blink. She says when he hit the stack it would replenish the stack and make a charge to his mother's account. Glynnis says there was nothing on the screen that would notify the player that a charge had been made.

Several advocacy groups want the FTC to take action against Facebook. They say that several games on the platform were designed to keep kids buying without realizing it. And facebook rarely offered refunds to those who complained.

If your child needs to make an in-app purchase in a game, give them a gift card. This way there's only a set amount of money they can use. Facebook also has an online form where you can contest a charge. And both Apple and Android have parental controls that can prohibit in-app purchases without your approval.