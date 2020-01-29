One hundred and thirty. The CDC says 130 people lose their lives every day due to an opioid drug overdose. Each one leaves behind friends, loved ones.



Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, is carried by police and EMS.

You can buy it. But is that enough to just have access to it?



"You're going to look for shallow breathing, clamminess." A Health Science Center in Texas doesn’t believe access is enough. The employer bought Narcan and is training all their staff on how to spot an overdose.



"You'll then insert it into the patient's nostril." And how to administer the drug.



The goal is to set an example, in hopes more organizations will bring doses into their communities and make overdose response training as common as CPR classes…



It's an initiative Mr. and Mrs. Stuck, who lost their son to an overdose, hope will catch on. "It’s too late for us, but maybe not to late to save a life for someone else."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show over 26,000 opioid overdoses in the US were reversed by non-medical people using Naloxone (Narcan) from 1996 to 2014.



This is one of those drugs you don't want to be reading the instructions right before you use it.

CVS screen shot

On the CVS website, I found their five steps

which not only include only giving Naloxone but also identifying an overdose and how you're to give them basic CPR before giving them the drug. It's worth a read-- you never know when you could save a life.