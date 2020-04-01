GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hopefully, you're able to go on some great trips in 2020...whether it's a road trip, a cruise, or a flight.

Consumer Reports looked at how to pick the best bags.

First, check the measurements. A lot of companies claim that they're official carry-on luggage but each airline has its own restrictions so double-check.



Second, test it out. Check the wrist angle and the feel of the grip. You should have little to no wiggling or rattling as you pull the bag. Make sure it rolls smoothly and jiggle the wheels to make sure they're firmly attached.



And check the inside. Most manufacturers don't disclose the interior volume so look for squared edges, the curved ones cut space.

Consumer Reports has more information you’ll need before your next trip. To read the full article, click here.

Consumer Reports' Top-rated antivirus programs of 2019

Are you typical? The FDA's serving size guidelines & new food labels

Don't spin the wheel & hope for a good brand! Consumer Reports rates the most reliable appliance brands