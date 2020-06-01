GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eating better is part of true health and weight loss.

If you’re willing to sacrifice, there's no shortage of vegetarian and vegan diets to try. But some of us are never going to give up red meat. That doesn’t mean you can't make healthy choices.



Here’s how Consumer Reports shows us how to do it.

Replace your meat consumption, don’t just drop it. Meat should take up just 1/4 of your plate when you eat it. In general, having a few 3- and 1/2-ounce portions of lean meat a week is reasonable.

Look for lean cuts like pork tenderloins, top sirloin, or center loin pork chops. Try baking, braising or stewing the meat so you can cook it without having to add butter oil or a lot of salt.

Cooking meat at high temperatures creates compounds that may cause cancer. Now, I know what you're thinking. So let me be clear: We are not telling North Carolinians don't grill or fry food! But try to limit it or eat it only on special occasions. You can also try marinating the meat in oil or an acid like lemon or lime juice. That can help prevent those compounds from forming.

Consumer Reports has even more information for meat-eaters. Check the full article here.

