GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall temperatures are finally here to stay. And this isn't the time of year that you'd expect to deal with a coolant issue in your car.

But it's not uncommon, according to Consumer Reports.

If your blue coolant light is on, experts say it's a warning your car isn't at optimal running temperature. They warn against pushing it too hard because it could impact your engine.

Consumer Reports says if the yellow coolant light is on while it's cool outside, your coolant level is low. It contracts in colder temperatures. They suggest adding some until fluid reaches the "max cold" or "full cold" line. Just make sure the engine has been off for at least 3 hours.



A red coolant light means you've got an overheating problem. Experts say shut the engine off and get it towed.

