What to do when you're not getting help from your credit card company

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a good chance you've been using your credit card more during the pandemic.
It's creating more opportunities for fraud. But some say their credit card companies are leaving them out to dry.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says people have claimed some financial institutions failed to waive late fees, suddenly closed accounts, and made it extremely difficult to get help.
So what can you do? First, ask for the specific help you need. Don't let a company steer you toward a standard relief package if it won’t help. You might be able to negotiate what you really need.
Next, clarify and document what you're getting. Bankers have their own language.
Make sure you understand exactly what you're getting.
If that fails, think about getting help from a credit counselor. They're familiar with relief program and they usually offer help for little to no cost. Click here for a directory of credit counselors.