You're doing it wrong. It's a funny phrase that applies to things we've done all our lives like putting your milk on the door of the fridge or defrosting meat on the counter. Yes, you've been doing it wrong.

And to add to the list-- how you unload your dishwasher.

Consumer Reports has the right way to load and unload a dishwasher. You may be #teamtoprack or #teamlowerrack. Which one is right?

It’s #teamlowerrack and here's why: moving the top rack first causes water that collected on cups to drip onto dishes below. You should always unload the lower rack first, then the top rack.

And in case you want to get into the family fight of how the dishwasher should be loaded (or not) check out this diagram.

Consumer Reports