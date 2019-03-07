GREENSBORO, N.C. — Consumer Reports follows consumer issues and deals across the whole country.

And when it comes to July 4th sales, they're looking at a triad staple for some of the best deals they've seen.

Consumer reports gave The Fresh Market its highest marks for meat and poultry. That includes their made-in-store gourmet burgers and grill-ready kabobs.

The grocery chain also got top scores for fresh store-prepared food.

The market's overall score is high and it's got excellent scores in checkout speed and cleanliness too. In fact, Consumer Reports ranked it as one of the cleanest supermarket chains in the country. And it's not the only triad-based store on the list. Check out the full article on the link below.

