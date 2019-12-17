GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winter is coming and with it, the big bill to heat your house. As much as half of the energy used in your home goes to heating and cooling it.



So, how about we figure out how to do that with less money?

The easiest way is to simply turn down your thermostat. Consumer Reports suggests you dial the temperature back 10 to 15 degrees when you're away from your house for a long period of time, like Christmas vacation, it could save you up to $250 a year. But on a daily basis, Consumer Reports recommends you set your home temperature no higher than 68 when you're there and 60-degrees when you leave for work.



And check this out, insulated outlet covers keep drafts out. You can get 24 of them for $4.



Lastly, it's worth spending a few bucks to save money all year long. "An inefficient furnace or boiler uses more energy to work harder. It's worth hiring a pro to come once a year to tighten electrical connections, inspect valves, and lubricate moving parts, all of which will help the system work more smoothly," says Paul Hope of Consumer Reports.