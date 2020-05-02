Consumer Reports tested eight waffle makers for their ability to brown evenly, how well their settings turn out light and dark waffles and rated them for the clarity of their controls.



"Some of the things we flag are like uneven browning on the top or bottom of the waffle, narrow crevices on the grid that might be hard to clean or handles that get really hot to the touch." Tara Casaregola with Consumer Reports said.



On the high end, the Breville Smart 4-Slicer turns out four waffles at a time. It has multiple browning settings and scored excellent for making light and dark waffles. The control panel is clear and easy to use, and it beeps when your waffle is done.



If you're not cooking for a crowd, the Calphalon is about half the price and does a good job at browning light and dark waffles. It has a countdown timer and can turn on its side for storage.



Consumer Reports named the Chefman, “a Best Buy”. Its round grid turned out excellently browned waffles, from light and fluffy to brown and crisp. The Chefman stands on its side for easy storage, and all three have a moat to catch drips.



12-year-old Evan Cochrana makes brownies in a waffle maker, for a couple of good reasons.



"I think it cooks them better because it has the indents, and also they're just more fun to eat," Evan said.



The internet is teaming with foods you can "waffle" - everything from hash browns to grilled cheese to puff pastry. And if you'd like to get in on the trend and love a good waffle, consider a waffle maker that's up to the task!

OTHER STORIES

'What are those?' | Cape Lookout National Seashore needs help identifying mystery eggs

Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition

She went dumpster diving but didn’t come out alive, now crews are searching for her body

Is your smart TV collecting your data?

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775