You are going to eat ALL THE THINGS on Thanksgiving!

I'm not going to shame you or me for that. There's no point, so let’s look at what's good about it. Consumer Reports rounds it up this way:

Turkey is where it's at! There are 168 calories and 2 grams of fat in a 4oz serving of breast meat-- without the skin.

That's not bad at all.

And if you sneak a piece of skin, it adds bout 50 calories and 6 grams of fat.



Don't pass on the cranberries. Yes, there's 20 grams (5 teaspoons) of sugar in each quarter cup serving. But the berries are high in fiber and rich in healthy plant compounds.

Do the mash! As in, mashed potatoes. Potatoes get a bad wrap.

One potato has 159 calories and 36 grams of carbs, which is less than a cup of cooked pasta. Plus, they have potassium, fiber, magnesium, iron and vitamin C. The key here: use milk or Greek non-fat yogurt instead of cream to make them rich.

Consumer Reports also tackles sweet potatoes, nuts and pumpkin in their article.

And to whet your appetite for healthier desserts, here’s their recipe:

Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Makes 8 servings

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin purée

1 can (12 fl. oz.) fat-free evaporated milk

½ cup light brown sugar

1 egg plus 2 egg whites from large eggs

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 ginger snap cookies, crushed

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350° F. Spray a 9-inch glass pie pan with nonstick spray.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, milk, sugar, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla until well-blended.

3. Spoon into prepared pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until the filling jiggles like gelatin when the plate is gently moved.

4. Cool completely. Right before serving, sprinkle with crushed ginger snaps.

Per serving: 130 calories, 1.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 6 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 21 g sugars, 80 mg sodium