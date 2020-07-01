GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a little chilly - and might have you thinking about getting a space heater. Consumer Reports just unveiled their top-rated heaters.

They tested 42 space heaters over a 15-minute span. Then they used a mannequin with sensors on it. They also tested how hot surface got and whether they could ignite a piece of fabric.

Here are the top 3:



Testers recommend the Honeywell HZ-980. It got high scores in safety, heating, and mobility since it has wheels.

It costs about 165.

Coming in second, the Heat Storm Logan was the most expensive at $232 and the heaviest at 21 pounds.

Testers said it heats well - but might get too hot to be around pets and kids.

The top-rated heater is also one of the cheapest.

The Comfort Zone costs 70 dollars and weighs just 6 pounds.

It scored the highest in room heating, spot heating, and safety. It also comes with a fan, timer, and remote control.

