This snow shovel blows....in a good way!

Even just a few inches of snow could have you shoveling a sidewalk or driveway. Is there a tool that can help with the back-breaking work of shoveling that doesn’t cost a fortune? This year Consumer Reports took a look at several battery and corded electric power shovels.
A power shovel is a light-duty snow blower that’s a hybrid of a snowblower and a traditional shovel. They’re designed to go places where a snowblower would be overkill, like a short walkway or an elevated deck.
The $300 battery-powered Green Works was the best of the bunch. But keep in mind that these power shovels are heavier than a regular shovel, still require some muscle, and are effective only for 6 inches of snow or less.
If you’re going to buy just one type of shovel, this kind is the one to get. It works for a variety of conditions, it’s wide enough so you can lift up a lot of snow, and it even has a steel lip for getting through compacted snow and light ice.
It’s also a good idea to enlist help from your family members! But Consumer Reports says, however, you choose to get rid of snow, take it slow, and don’t overexert yourself. Shoveling can put a strain on your heart, lower back, and other muscles. And remember to dress warmly to avoid frostbite and wear boots with slip-resistant soles to avoid slips and falls.