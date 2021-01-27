This snow shovel blows....in a good way!

Consumer Reports tested a blowing snow shovel that works in snows of 6 inches or less to help make shoveling easier.

Even just a few inches of snow could have you shoveling a sidewalk or driveway. Is there a tool that can help with the back-breaking work of shoveling that doesn’t cost a fortune? This year Consumer Reports took a look at several battery and corded electric power shovels.

A power shovel is a light-duty snow blower that’s a hybrid of a snowblower and a traditional shovel. They’re designed to go places where a snowblower would be overkill, like a short walkway or an elevated deck.

The $300 battery-powered Green Works was the best of the bunch. But keep in mind that these power shovels are heavier than a regular shovel, still require some muscle, and are effective only for 6 inches of snow or less.

If you’re going to buy just one type of shovel, this kind is the one to get. It works for a variety of conditions, it’s wide enough so you can lift up a lot of snow, and it even has a steel lip for getting through compacted snow and light ice.