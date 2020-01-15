GREENSBORO, N.C. — You work hard to keep your home safe. But several things in there could be harboring chemicals that could be dangerous for your child.

Consumer Reports took a look at a study published in a medical Journal.

First the good news: it said toxic chemicals that affect children and pregnant women have decreased over the last two decades.

But there are still problems like lead.

Also, flame retardants might pose a more significant risk to children's brains than we previously thought.

To limit your child's exposure to lead, test for it in paint and dust if your home was built before 1978 - and your pipes if they've been there since 1986.

Lead was removed from house paint in 1978, but old lead-based paint is the most common cause of lead poisoning.

These types of chemicals can attach to dust particles - so consider vacuuming with a HEPA filter and wet mopping frequently.

Also, look for furniture without flame retardants.

The chemicals are often added to foam cushioning. Experts say Polyester or wool-filled furniture is less likely to have it.

They also say be careful of foam-filled products with a TB-117 label, meaning they contain flame retardants.

Consumer Reports has more to consider. Read the full article here.

Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in U.S. death rate

VERIFY: Post about dangerous holiday dog treats gets some things right and others wrong

VERIFY: Why studies are often misrepresented and how you can read them better