Why now isn't the worst time to buy a car

You're probably avoiding big purchases. However, if you need a car, it may be easier than you think.

You might be holding off on big purchases right now but experts are saying this might be the right time to get a new car.

Consumer Reports says auto sales have started to slowly increase - but they're extremely volatile. And automakers say consumer confidence is low.

If sales stay inconsistent, it might drive sellers to offer more incentives to get buyers in the door.

If you're looking for a car, do your research.

Consumer Reports recommends researching online before contacting a dealership.

They also warn against jumping at lower payments.

Many lenders can offer those payments by lengthening the loan term from 36 to 60 months.

And consider buying online.

Dealerships have expanded buy-from-home services.

Just make sure you're doing research and scheduling test drives.