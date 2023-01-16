Robocalls most frequent scam in North Carolina, AG Stein says

The NCDOJ received nearly 25,000 consumer complaints in 2022. Many had to do with robocalls.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Phone calls, social media, e-mail.

There are so many ways for scammers to try and take advantage of consumers these days.

In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says the top consumer complaint was telemarking and robo calls.

“Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North Carolinians’ personal information and financial data at risk,” said Attorney General Josh Stein.

His office released a report on scam and fraud complaints, showing the most frequent complaints.

Here is the full list:

Telemarking/robocalls - 6,304 complaints Data breaches - 2,411 complaints Motor vehicles - 1,826 complaints Credit - 1,370 complaints Landlord-Tenet - 1,121 complaints Home improvement - 957 complaints Price Gouging - 649 complaints Professional Services - 582 complaints Insurance - 577 complaints Elder Fraud - 481 complaints

Attorney General Stein answered your questions in real time about these scams. and consumer issues.

