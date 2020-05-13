BURLINGTON, N.C. — Dale Willoughby is one of those small business owners that has seen an uptick in sales since the Governor ordered people to stay at home. His small shop, Dale’s RC World, sells radio-controlled cars, planes, boats, and a lot of parts, “The virus has actually been good to me, people needed something to do so I was more than busy,” said Willoughby.

April was one of his best months in the eight years he’s been open. With people stuck at home looking for things to do his business was busy as people bought cars and planes to drive or fly, “I was running out of stuff quicker than I could get it in,” said Willoughby.

As good as business was there were some serious problems with product. Willoughby has not able to get many of the parcels he purchased from his suppliers shipped in a timely manner. Most of those deliveries sent through FedEx, “I’ve contacted them numerous times, I understand with the virus there’s going to be issues, but I think three weeks is a little extreme,” said Willoughby.

As of Tuesday, Willoughby said he is missing about 13 packages at a cost of around $3,700. Some of the shipments still undelivered go back to April 24th, “I’m at a standstill, I’m pretty much tapped out (money) and the packages are sitting in Lala land not making me any money,” said Willoughby.

Willoughby has reached out to FedEx and said he keeps getting “the run around” from everyone he talks with. After contacting WFMY News 2 for help Willoughby said a representative did call him back and let him know a “resolution team member” was looking into the issue.

The problems seem to be centered around the ground transportation center at the Kernersville location. Willoughby is not the only person to complain recently about delivery problems from that location, “I’ve been here every day, I don’t take lunch the last couple weeks, so I’ve been bringing my lunch (so I don’t miss him),” said Willoughby.

We reached out to FedEx to better understand why there appears to be dozens of parcels or packages delayed for more than a week. The company sent us this statement:

"The safety of FedEx Ground team members, vendors, and customers is of the utmost importance as we continue to provide essential services to our customers and communities. While we can confirm that some FedEx team members across our enterprise have reported a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, we aren’t sharing specific locations or numbers at this time.

While there are no staffing issues at the FedEx Ground hub in Kernersville, we can confirm that we are experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic that has resulted in a temporary service delay for some packages in the Kernersville area. We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by these delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels. Customers may track their package or contact customer service by visiting www.fedex.com.

With regard to Mr. Willoughby, we are currently in direct contact with the customer and our local operations team is working as swiftly as possible to deliver the remaining packages."

WFMY News 2 did learn that three of the missing packages arrived late Tuesday afternoon, “I feel a little bit better knowing somebody’s standing up for me to help me out,” said Willoughby.

We will continue to follow this story and let you know if anything changes.

