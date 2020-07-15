What you need to keep in mind about coronavirus antibody tests

If you've had COVID-19 or just symptoms similar to it, you probably want to know if you've built any kind of immunity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With more than 91,000 COVID-19 cases in our state, there's a good chance you know someone who's had it. Does that mean they're now immune?

Health experts said immunities to viruses come through antibodies, which appear in your body after you've had it. Measles is a good example. You've probably had a measles vaccine so you don't ever have to worry about it.

Other viruses like influenza require repeated vaccines because there are different strains. Even with the vaccine, you could still get it. That's the problem with coronavirus.

Experts aren't sure if getting it can protect you from further exposure. They’re also not sure how long that protection might last.

If you want to get tested, there are antibody tests out there, just make sure they're FDA-approved.

Only tests approved by the FDA or the state are free under the CARES act, passed by congress a few months ago.