Apple pay is a secure way for iPhone users to use their phone to pay for things in stores, instead of touching the keypad.

Before you can set them up Apple Pay, you need to make sure you have the right equipment and software.



Any iPhone with face or touch id and the latest version of iOS is compatible with apple pay expect for the iPhone 5s.



Next, go to the wallet app and press the plus (+) sign in the top right. Hit the continue button and then select credit or debit card. After you enter your card information, apple will send a verification code to finalize the process.



Now that your card is on your phone you can use apple pay anywhere you see the Apple logo followed by pay, or a hand with a card with what appears to be wifi signals.

If you have face id, double click the button on the side of your phone, glance at the screen and then hold up to the reader.



If you have touch id, hold your thumb on the unlock button and hold your phone by the screen reader until the transaction is approved.