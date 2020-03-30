In the age of social distancing, less direct contact is better, and that includes paying with cash. Luckily there are plenty of apps that allow you to send and receive cash, in a safe way all through your bank account.

Zelle

Zelle is one of the more popular choices, because hundreds of banks and credit unions already offer Zelle as an option in their banking apps or websites.

Even if your bank doesn't offer Zelle as an option, you can still download the app and use it to send money safely. You can read more about it here.

Venmo

Another popular option is Venmo. When you sign up, link your debit card or bank account to the app and instantly send money or receive money from anyone else who has the app. Venmo is available to both Apple and Android users, and you can see more about the app and how it works here.

Cash App

Cash app is also available for Apple and Android users. the app uses a variety of security measures to keep your information safe, from various logins, to even offering fraud protection. Cash App works the same as Zelle and Venmo. Just download the app and plug in your information to begin using it. Read more about Cash App.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.