GREENSBORO, N.C. — Federal officials have talked about a response to the coronavirus pandemic for a while. Now, the bill is finally here. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act may affect multiple things including your insurance, your job, and your pantry.

Insurance provisions:

If you have to take a coronavirus test, it will be free. This act requires Medicare, Medicaid, and all private health insurers to cover the cost of coronavirus testing. It will also strip the employment requirements for Medicaid and increase funding for it through 2021.

If the effects of the virus have left you unemployed -- all states are receiving additional funding for unemployment insurance. And there are several special provisions if you can't go to work right now.

Food provisions:

The bill releases additional funding for emergency food programs like SNAP, the Emergency Food Assistance Program, and the Senior Nutrition Program.

Job provisions:

Things get a little more specific in the job provisions.

According to Forbes magazine, anyone diagnosed with coronavirus will get 2 weeks of paid sick leave. And you can get a maximum of $511 a day.

What if you have a family member who is sick with the virus? This act allows for 2 weeks off for care and a maximum of $200 a day.

And parents and anyone caring for a child while schools are closed will get 12 weeks paid sick leave and a maximum of $200 a day.

