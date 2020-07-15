Why are contact tracing apps taking so long to develop?

Apple and Google have run into several issues while trying to develop coronavirus tracing apps in each state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You might remember us telling you about an app to trace coronavirus-infected people. Google and Apple are partnering with states to create them.

They were scheduled to roll out in early June. So, where are they?

Apparently, they're still trying to figure out several things like, “How close is too close?” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a risky exposure is within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes. Researchers are concerned people in populated areas with high infection rates would get too many notifications.

There's also a concern about privacy. Google and Apple said they want to make the apps as anonymous as possible. Some states want users to share area codes or a phone number so human contact tracers can follow up.

Finally, the apps were developed to work with each state's health department. Think about all the people who live close to the state line and go over it every day. That would require more states to partner together and could slow response times.