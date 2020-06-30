More people are at risk for COVID-19 complications than previously thought

We knew the coronavirus would be a problem for older people. Now, the list of people who may deal with complications is longer than previously thought.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the past several months, you've heard people over the age of 65 with health complications are most at risk of getting sick. Researchers have been studying the coronavirus and its effects on different populations and now they're expanding the type of people at risk.

First, the risk for complications doesn't suddenly begin at 65. Experts say people in their 50s are at higher risk for severe symptoms when compared to people in their 40s. Same thing with people in their 40s and those in their 30s.

Studies have also shown anyone with a chronic medical condition is at risk for complications. The CDC says that description fits 60% of adults.