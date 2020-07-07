Is a headache a symptom of coronavirus? Yes, but that's not all

We've got answers to your most Googled and frequently asked questions about COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2WTK is answering your most Googled and frequently asked questions about COVID-19. We tackle 3 questions today.

#1 Is a headache a symptom of coronavirus?

Cone Health's Infectious Disease Specialist Doctor Cynthia Snider says, “We do hear people having headaches, but it's usually in association with another symptom. So often, fever with a headache or sore throat with headache is the combination we see happening.”

#2 Is the coronavirus airborne?

We're learning more every day, but here is what the research shows now:

When we cough or sneeze, larger airborne droplets containing virus can travel, usually up to about six feet. But smaller particles can be emitted simply by talking or singing, and can go much farther, and linger in the air for hours.

Because of that, health experts say mask-wearing is important to minimize those small particles and good ventilation and possibly air filters will be the next focus.

#3 How long after exposure to coronavirus are you contagious?

"Let's say I get exposed at work, I'm not wearing a mask and someone coughs in my face,” says Snider. “I know over the next 14 days that is my incubation period of when I can get sick and start showing symptoms. Most people start showing symptoms of about 5 to 7 days.”

To add to this, someone infected with COVID-19 can start shedding the virus before they start having symptoms -- which is why you’re asked ‘who have you been around two days before your symptoms started?’ “

