GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of you have questions about the Coronavirus. All of us have questions because there's a lot that we don't know.

But there's one thing we do know, there are no at-home tests available for the coronavirus. And if someone offers you one, it's a scam.



U.S. Customs agents have intercepted packages of medical test kits for a variety of viruses and diseases, including COVID-19.

The test kits were all sent from a company in the United Kingdom. Customs officials are now warning about counterfeit home testing kits for COVID -9 that may be promoted online or in direct sales to consumers.

If you have already gotten any of those test kits officials say report them to the FDA. Don't be surprised if you see a vaccine or a cure for covid-19. these posts have been making their way around as well.

But you don't have to be looking for a cure or a kit. The covid-19 scams are coming to you on your phone. Someone may call saying they're from a coronavirus hotline and they need your medicare information.

Someone from a real coronavirus hotline is way too busy to be calling folks at random. So if you get a call out of the blue, it's a scam.

In fact, anytime a business or government entity calls you out of the blue you should be wary. If you get a call, and you're concerned it's real, you should hang up with the person. Go and look up the number to the bank or business yourself. Use that number to see if there is really a problem.



