Here's how the government divides up available vaccine doses

But until then: how are the shots divided up? To make the process more fair, federal and state leaders have created rules about how the vaccines travel from the factory to you.



Under the federal Emergency Use Act, only the federal government can buy the vaccine. State's can't buy the vaccine directly from the pharmaceutical companies. That allows the feds to divide the doses among the states and territories to make sure richer states don't have an unfair advantage. How they do that has changed frequently, but one Congressional insider says the latest formula distributes vaccine doses based solely on the number of residents in a state or territory over the age of 18."



Right now North Carolina is getting 120,000 doses per week. 90,000 are divided up among county population. The remaining 30,000 are for new providers and community vaccination events chosen based on equity and speed of distributing shots.