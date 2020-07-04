Most stores and businesses around the country are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Luckily if you need anything done with your car, all those businesses are open, including the DMV.

And if you need to renew your license or registration, you need to get that done.



According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation you do have to get your car inspected, renew your registration and pay your vehicle tax on time. Even if you're due during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s because inspection stations and license plate agencies are considered essential businesses.

But keep in mind, they're privately operated, so it's up to the owners to decide whether to stay open or close. So, you might want to call the one you normally go to and check to see if they’re open or have changed their hours/

Another thing you want to keep in mind, the car owner doesn't have to be the person to take the car to the inspection. So, if you're a senior or immune-compromised, ask a relative or friend to get the car inspected for you. Just make sure to give that person your current registration card.

After you get the inspection, the rest is easy. The North Carolina DMV website lets you renew your registration and pay property tax online, or even by regular mail.

There is a 15-day grace period for your inspection, but when it comes to your license renewal, there's no grace period.

Most drivers can go online with no need to go to a DMV office to renew a license. You can renew your license up to 6 months before it expires.