The governor's state of emergency due to the coronavirus allows for agencies to better coordinated medical supplies, protect you from price gouging and increases access to state funds.

The state department of health and human services is recommending employers and employees use teleworking technologies to the greatest extent possible. But let's make this clear, this is only a recommendation.

The state government has no power to tell private businesses what to do. Meaning there is no requirement for your employer to have a coronavirus plan, work from home options, or even extra sick days. It's just like there is no requirement for them to have a severe weather plan when it snows.

So if you or someone you work with does get the coronavirus, you'll need to talk to your boss 1 on 1 about what exactly you'll need to do in order to get healthy and prevent spreading the virus to someone else.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.