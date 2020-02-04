Over 300,000 people in North Carolina filed for unemployment just in the last month. But as more businesses temporarily close because they are non-essential, self-employers along with hairdressers and independent contractors are finding that they can't file for state unemployment benefits.

Luckily there is another benefit they can apply for, called the federal CARES act or the coronavirus aid relief and economic security act. Most people know it as the $2.2 trillion stimulus package congress passed last month.

Under the act, certain workers can apply for pandemic unemployment insurance. In order to apply, you have to meet three qualifications:

You have to be ineligible for any other unemployment benefits, state or federal. You have to be unemployed, partially unemployed, or can't work at all because of the coronavirus outbreak. You don't have the option to work from home or you can get paid leave.

This includes self-employed workers, hairdressers, independent contractors, and even people who don't have a lot of work history to qualify for regular benefits.

If you meet these qualifications, you are eligible for up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits around $600.

You can find more about applying for unemployment here.

