GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed back a lot of things.

Concerts, sporting events, and certain deadlines you need to meet with the federal and state governments. But one thing that can't wait is financial problems.

More and more people are signing up for unemployment every day, and without a steady source of income, it can be overwhelming and stressful to know how you're going to pay all your bills and even afford groceries.

Today, we talked with 2 financial experts. Ja'Net Adams, money expert and author of 'Debt Sucks' and Tyra Clymer with the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

They were able to answer various questions on bankruptcy, food assistance, and even finding help to pay bills and rent. You can check out their advice in these interviews.

Emergency Assistance:

If you need emergency financial assistance, contact the Greensboro Urban Ministry emergency assistance program as soon as possible.

You can call them at (336) 553-2657 or visit their website here.

