GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know is answering your questions about the Coronavirus.

Check out this conversation on my Facebook page.



Brenda asked: Will the chance of Coronavirus lessen as warmer weather gets here? With the flu that seems to happen.



It's true, it happens every year. The flu dies down. But with the Coronavirus, the short answer is: we don't know.



“With the Coronavirus, it's a new novel Coronavirus, so come warm weather, it may die down, it may not. There's no vaccine, there's no treatment and unlike the flu, this is important, like in past seasons we may have immunity, this is novel this is new,” explains CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook.

Here's another difference between the flu and coronavirus, the flu usually looks like a U with kids and the elderly at the highest risk.



The coronavirus seems to look like an S, with kids and adults in the marginal risk, but the elderly at the highest risk.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.