Gloves are a great way to avoid direct contact with the coronavirus. By putting that layer between the virus and your hands, you can make sure the virus doesn’t touch your skin. But like many things in life, gloves only work, if you use them correctly.

Here’s what we mean. Say your shopping at a grocery store with gloves on. You pick up items, maybe you put them in your cart or back on the shelf. The gloves do touch the germs, but if you touch anything else after that, the germs will spread to that. I’m talking your cart, more store items, even your phone!

RELATED: Is using your phone at the checkout keypad safe for your information?

RELATED: Shop for groceries online during the coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: This is how you catch the coronavirus

So how do you get around it?

If you're using gloves only touch the items, you know you’re going to buy. When you go to checkout take them off, then grab your card or cash to pay. If you have to touch a keypad or something else, use another glove or be ready to hand sanitize afterwards and before you touch something else.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.