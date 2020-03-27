GREENSBORO, N.C. — We want everyone reading this to focus on the facts of coronavirus, not the fear. However, we're still aware that despite the best information, the fear can creep in on any of us.

A pandemic is a scary thing, and we want to make sure you're not only staying physically healthy but mentally healthy as well.

So we've put together a list of resources and things to keep in mind, if you feel like you need help with your mental health, substance abuse, or even domestic abuse.

First, if your parent, your first priority is probably making sure your kids are fed during the quarantine. But you may be wondering about the toll the pandemic may be taking on your kids' mental health.

Here are some more things to consider.

The federal department of Health and Human Services provides a disaster hotline for people dealing with Mental health or substance abuse issues. You can call 1-800-985-5990 24/7 for help. Click here for details on everything that they offer.

If you're looking for an online AA meeting. Click here. If you'd like to learn more about local AA groups that may still provide support click here.

For a list of local healthcare providers who provide Telehealth click here.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a domestic violence issue you can call the National Domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also access their website by clicking here. The website also offers online chat functions and an escape function for those who believe that they're being monitored.

Yoga can be a great way to exercise and release some of the stress you're encountering. There are several digital and inexpensive options available. Click here and here to see some of them.

Dr. Paredes also offers free grounding exercises that anyone can do at home on her Instagram. Click here to see them.

