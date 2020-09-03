GREENSBORO, N.C. — There’s a lot of misinformation about the Coronavirus. But even the REAL info can be confusing.

2WTK is looking at medical terms you're hearing associated with the Coronavirus:

Presumptive Positive Test. When it comes to diagnosing this Coronavirus strain the CDC has the final word. So, when a state or local lab does the test, they can't make the call. If they get a positive result all they can say is it's a presumptive positive. The person is then tested by a CDC lab and they report if it's positive or not.



Weak Positive Test. You may have also heard the term weakly positive, a dog in Hong Kong is reported to have tested weakly positive for the virus. That simply means there is not a lot of Coronavirus in the patient's system and could mean it is not replicating quickly enough in the patient to spread the infection to someone else.





NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

