This weekend, North Carolina’s Department of Health released conronavirus cases by zip code. It’s important to keep population size in mind when looking at the data, so 2 Wants To Know has sorted the zip codes by cases per capita.
27203 (Asheboro)
1 case for every 367 people
60 cases
Population 22,024
27260 (High Point East MLK area)
1 case for every 414 people
58 cases
Population 24,023
27104 (Winston-Salem County Club Road area)
1 case for every 475 people
57 cases
Population 27,104
27295 (Lexington)
1 case for every 539 people
69 cases
Population 37,211
27205 (Randolph County)
1 case for every 604 people
45 cases
Population 33,216
27407 (Guilford County around Wet and Wild Area)
1 case for every 758 people
61 cases
Population 46,242
27265 (High Point)
1 case for every 1,023 people
49 cases
Population 50,139
27405 (Greensboro)
1 case for every 1,113 people
44 cases
Population 48,990
The state points out these numbers could change as the zipcode data is verified.
