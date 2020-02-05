This weekend, North Carolina’s Department of Health released conronavirus cases by zip code. It’s important to keep population size in mind when looking at the data, so 2 Wants To Know has sorted the zip codes by cases per capita.

27203 (Asheboro)

1 case for every 367 people

60 cases

Population 22,024

27260 (High Point East MLK area)

1 case for every 414 people

58 cases

Population 24,023

27104 (Winston-Salem County Club Road area)

1 case for every 475 people

57 cases

Population 27,104

27295 (Lexington)

1 case for every 539 people

69 cases

Population 37,211

27205 (Randolph County)

1 case for every 604 people

45 cases

Population 33,216

27407 (Guilford County around Wet and Wild Area)

1 case for every 758 people

61 cases

Population 46,242

27265 (High Point)

1 case for every 1,023 people

49 cases

Population 50,139

27405 (Greensboro)

1 case for every 1,113 people

44 cases

Population 48,990

The state points out these numbers could change as the zipcode data is verified.

