Stay at home means eating at home.



Having your groceries delivered or ready for pick up may have seemed like a pricey luxury before, but now with the coronavirus outbreak, it may be what you need to stay safe and to keep your social distance.



So, 2 wants to know is taking you through it step by step.

Food Lion:

When you go to Food Lion's website, the option for online shopping, is right on the home page. Just click the link, select if you either want to pick up your groceries or have them delivered to you for an extra fee and begin shopping.

Once you get to check out, just sign into your MVP account fill out any extra information, and you're good to go.

Walmart:

Walmart's website is pretty similar.

On their home page, go to the top right corner and click on grocery. Once you sign up for an account, choose your store, and select pickup or delivery, then begin shopping. Just know there's a $30 minimum.

Other Options:

Harris Teeter, Target and even Lowes Foods have pickup and delivery options as well and are similar to Food Lion and Walmart.



Just sign in, shop and check out. And yes, you will have to put in your credit card information when checking out.



Know this, lots of people are doing this especially now, so you may have to wait a day or two for your order to be filled. But it's a doable option that keeps you from going out and gets you what you need.

Just remember to be patient and plan ahead.