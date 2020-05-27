Time is running out to apply for health insurance if you were laid off

Workers who were laid off due to the pandemic may have low-cost or free healthcare plans available if they act quickly.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you were laid off because of coronavirus, the deadline to apply for healthcare is soon.

A 60 day enrollment period opened at the end of March. Many plans are inexpensive or even free for some people. But researchers say few people realize these plans are even out there.

So how do you qualify?

If it's been less than 60 days after you or a family member has been laid off or if they will be laid off in the next 60 days, you qualify. The insurance will come through the healthcare marketplace through the Affordable Care Act. Click here for more information.

If you don't qualify for insurance through the affordable care act and have kids, the *federal children's health insurance program* and Medicaid covers kids in families above the poverty level. It's available year-round.

Finally, if you've saved money, don't forget about COBRA.