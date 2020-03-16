When it comes to big events, it seems there is always someone waiting in the wings to take advantage. The Coronavirus is no different.

The world health organization is warning the scammers are claiming to be them and trying to get you to click on links.

There are also fake online vaccination offers. There is no vaccine right now and if there was, you wouldn't be getting it from some random email.

There's always the emails claiming you can cash in on the coronavirus by investing in certain medical companies that are working on a break-through vaccine. Those are also fake.

So here's how you can avoid falling for a phishing scheme.

1. Think before you click on a link

2. Examine the link for errors or misspellings

3. Don't open attachments

4. Guard your financial information

5. Turn on auto-updates

6. Use security tools

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Coronavirus peak will be between April and August according to global health experts

RELATED: Working from home because of the Coronavirus? These tech ideas can make It easier

RELATED: Reusable grocery bags help the environment but can make you sick

RELATED: Coronavirus test kits are free, but the hospital visit isn’t