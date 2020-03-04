Whether you swipe or use the chip reader when you check out at the store, at some point you have to touch the keypad.

Some places are wiping store checkout keypads down and spraying it, while others are not.

When you use mobile apps like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, you have two things working for you – biometrics and tokenization.

With biometrics you either have to scan your eye, face, for fingerprint to verify your identity with every transaction.

However, with tokenization your credit card information creates a random string of numbers or a "token" that is then given to the merchant for payment for processing but doesn't expose any of your account information.

It's actually hidden in a virtual vault which is an extra level of security.



Experts say they are more secure because your credit card information is never really transferred to the merchant.

