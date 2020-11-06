No PPE at work? How to complain about it

Lots of folks are emailing us anonymously about their workplace. If you're complaining about it on Facebook, a lawyer says, that's OK too.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What happens if you don't feel like your employer is doing enough to protect you from COVID-19?

WFMY News 2 gets a lot of emails about it and most of the people want to remain anonymous. Recently 2WTK asked an attorney, "If you posted about your employer and your fears, could be you fired?”

“You can't be terminated for protected activity. So, an employee talking about the employer isn't doing social distancing or not providing PPE, that would not be a situation where they could be terminated,” Nicole Patino from Fred T. Hamlet Law said.

Take your complaint first to your employer, but if you don't get the satisfaction you're looking for, you can always call your local health department or OSHA. There are specific laws to protect employees against retaliation firings if they do make a complaint to OSHA or the health department.

While there is no state standard or requirements for what every employer has to do, there are guidelines. The governor's executive order includes recommendations for keeping the workforce healthy as well as cleaning practices in case an employee tests positive.